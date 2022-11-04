Mississippi State cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath breaks down matchup with Auburn

The Mississippi State Bulldogs return to Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday to face a squad that has seen a complete turnaround since its’ last game just one week ago, the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn University hired its’ newest athletic director, John Cohen, on Monday. Coincidentally, Cohen came from Mississippi State.

Not only was that news dropped, but the bombshell of Bryan Harsin’s dismissal was also shared on the same day. Auburn legend Carnell Williams has taken over the program in an interim role.

How much does a new coach affect the opposition’s game plan? Mississippi State cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath says not so much, as he feels that five days is not enough time for Auburn to install a brand new system.

“It’s kind of the same. Because you look at it, they’re not going to be able to put in a whole lot more new in a few days,” McBath said. “They’ll probably get better at the things they’ve been doing. You might see a few adjustments here and there, kind of a flavor of whoever is calling the plays.”

The most challenging part of McBath’s job this week, is to make sure that his cornerbacks are prepared for Auburn’s receiving unit. Which is a group that he has plenty of respect for.

“They do a good job, honestly. They’ve got some talented dudes, they’ve got some talented cats and they do a good job, especially with the quarterback transition,” McBath said. “They do a good job with their tight ends. The quarterback has a strong arm. These receivers, they find creative ways to get them the ball that’s not exactly straight down the field. A lot of tunnel screens, a lot of bubbles, just any way they can get in their hands. And they do a good job scheming guys up and having specific plays for certain defense.”

Mississippi State ranks No. 7 in the SEC in yards allowed, surrendering 375 yards per contest. As for Auburn’s offense, they gain an average of 389 yards per game, which is No. 9 in the SEC.

