As Mississippi State chases bowl eligibility, questions linger at quarterback

Nov. 5—STARKVILLE — It's no secret that the offense has been an area of concern for Mississippi State this season.

The Daily Journal spoke after the LSU game about how the Bulldogs have had trouble getting things going on the offensive side of the ball. Much of it had to do with a new system and execution in big moments.

Those struggles have continued, and were apparent in a 24-3 loss to Kentucky on Saturday night. However, the reasons for those struggles are a bit different and the Bulldogs are running out of time to fix them this season.

Perhaps the biggest difference has been the absence of quarterback Will Rogers and running back Jo'Quavious Marks, both of whom have been out with injuries. Rogers hasn't played since the Western Michigan game on Oct. 14 while Marks' last game came against Arkansas on Oct. 21.

Mike Wright, a transfer from Vanderbilt, has been starting in place of Rogers for the past three games, including the Kentucky game, where his play might have created more questions than answers.

The Bulldogs were already struggling to put points on the board against the Wildcats, but a pick-six thrown by Wright with midway through the second quarter put Mississippi State behind in a way that, even then, felt insurmountable.

With new clock rules in college football decreasing the amount of possessions each team has, it becomes even more important to do as much with each of them as you can. For Zack Arnett, that makes turnovers even more of a backbreaker.

"When we're in a game where possessions are at a premium because you know there's not gonna be as many of them with just the way the style of the game is going," he said. "Then to lose a possession, turning it over, it already hurts you.

"And then obviously for that to end up in points where the defense isn't able to come out and try to stop a sudden change at least a little bit with a field goal attempt, that creates adversity."

Wright had four more possessions to work with, which resulted in three punts and one turnover on downs. After his fourth, the Bulldogs made a change at quarterback and called upon freshman Chris Parson.

Though he didn't put any points on the board, Mississippi State's offense did appear to have more pop. He ended the night averaging 4.8 yards per pass, better than Wright's 3.7 yards per attempt.

Though Arnett did feel that Parson could learn some things from his film, he was impressed with the spark he provided the offense.

"I'm very, very pleased with just his competitiveness when he came in," Arnett said of Parson's performance. "He obviously provided a little spark and you see the energy pickup so it was a good job."

Mississippi State travels to College Station to face Texas A&M next Saturday. Between now and then, the Bulldogs could be faced with a big decision regarding the starting quarterback role.

Rogers said on the SEC Network's broadcast of the game that he'll be able to make it back in time for the Egg Bowl on Nov. 23 "even if my arm fell off". Though Rogers has been practicing with the team, Arnett couldn't say for sure when he'd be back.

"I have no doubt about his grit and determination to play in (the Egg Bowl), but I know he wants to play before that, too," he said. "Unfortunately, I'm not qualified to make that call. So when the doctors say he's available, he'll be available and he'll be out there."

Should Rogers continue to miss time, that decision could go a long way in determining whether or not the Bulldogs' season goes beyond the Egg Bowl.

Mississippi State (4-5), needs two more wins to be eligible for a bowl game. After the road trip to Texas A&M, the Bulldogs host Southern Miss on Nov. 18, then Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day.

"I'm confident our guys are gonna come to work and we're plenty talented enough," he said. "Plenty talented enough to win every game we're in."

According to Arnett, those guys also understand that points will be harder to come by without their starting quarterback and running back. Regardless of health, they understand that reaching the postseason will involve not just execution on Saturday's, but also putting in the work Monday through Friday.

"You gotta at least get to six victories and those guys are all competitors. They know that they need to come back out and go to work," Arnett said. "That's the only way you're going to give yourself the best chance to progress and score more points."

Mississippi State has qualified for a bowl game every year since the 2010 season.

james.murphy@djournal.com