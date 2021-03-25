Mississippi State blasts North Alabama, 18-1

Mar. 25—STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State baseball team got one final tune up on Wednesday night.

No. 3-ranked Mississippi State beat North Alabama, 18-1, at Dudy Noble Field. The Bulldogs (17-4, 2-1 SEC) host No. 2 Arkansas (16-3, 2-1) for a three-game SEC series starting on Friday night.

In the 18-1 win over North Alabama, Mississippi State sent 17 different batters to the plate and used 10 total pitchers on the mound.

"It was good," Lemonis said of the game. "We wanted to get some guys some at-bats and we wanted to get a lot of arms out there and we were able to do both. It was a little tune up for the weekend."

The Mississippi State lineup scattered 14 hits across the game. Tanner Allen recorded three of those with three RBIs and a double, while Kyte McDonald, Kamren James, Luke Hancock and Tanner Leggett each added two hits.

The Bulldogs scored in each of the first six innings, plating three or more runs in the first five innings.

On the mound, freshman Mikey Tepper started and pitched two innings and allowed no runs and only one hit. Houston Harding, who has started the last three midweek games, pitched one inning of relief and struck out two batters.

Lemonis is wanting to save Harding for this weekend against Arkansas to match up with Arkansas' left-handed batters.

Spencer Price, Cam Tullar, Stone Simmons, K.C. Hunt and Drew Talley also all threw one inning each.

