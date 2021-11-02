Mississippi State has best SEC cornerback you’ve never heard of

Before the season began, this game was marked as the most winnable Arkansas had on its SEC schedule this year. After the first month of football, it was thrown almost into lock territory.

That isn’t the case after Mississippi State beat Texas A&M and Kentucky, the same number of Top 25 teams the Razorbacks have beaten. The Bulldogs’ losses have been closer, too, with two of their three being three points or less.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Arkansas only a 59.5% chance to win Saturday inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Bulldogs are that good.

How? A dynamite, absolutely dynamite defense tops the list. Mississippi State is fourth in FBS in rushing defense. The usual Mike Leach passing attack is still around, too.

Let’s take a peek at which four players, two for Arkansas and two for MSU, could end up making the biggest difference when the teams collide Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas RB Dominique Johnson

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Dominique Johnson #20 of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs the ball in the first half of a game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was disappointed he was not able to get Johnson more touches two weeks ago against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Razorbacks had so much control of the game, he didn’t want to run up the score.

But Johnson has developed from afterthought in the backfield, to No. 2, at worst, Pittman said. No one averages more than his 7.9 yards per carry and his four scores are tied for most in the unit. Given Pittman’s words and Arkansas’ reliance on the ground game, expect to see more Johnson than you might think.

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers

Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) and Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jaden Walley (11) celebrate defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Normally we wouldn’t have tabbed Rogers as a player to watch for the game. He’s the quarterback. Of course you should watch him. Considering he just had the most efficient passing game in SEC history against Kentucky, though, let’s not take any chances.

Rogers isn’t anything of a runner, which makes him different from the last two great Bulldogs quarterbacks, Dak Prescott and Nick Fitzgerald. His passing is almost undervalued nationally, though. Mike Leach has always thrown with his offenses, but Rogers is exceeding expectations with his only truly bad game against Alabama. He will sling and sling and sling some more on Saturday.

Arkansas DT Markell Utsey

Arkansas defensive lineman Markell Utsey (0) against Rice during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods).

Utsey has been out of the Arkansas lineup for a month. In the early season, he was a big reason the Hogs front four (or three, depending on the scheme) were as improved as they had been. Since he left, things went sideways a bit.

The Missouri transfer isn’t going to log the tackles. His job is eating blockers and slipping behind the line of scrimmage to put some scare into opponents. Doing that against Mississippi State will be a blessed return to form for the Hogs front.

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie (8) is tackled by Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

He’s the best SEC cornerback you’ve never heard of. Not a lot of 6-foot-0, 180-pound corers are in the top five of the team in tackles. Forbes is. He’s also the team leader with three interceptions and pass break-ups. He leads all secondary players in tackles for-loss and he’s registered a sack for good measure.

In other words, Forbes is all over the place. He will be in the mix somehow again Saturday.

