Mississippi State basketball's Tolu Smith injured. Here's how much time Bulldogs star is expected to miss

Mississippi State basketball will be without star forward Tolu Smith for the start of the upcoming season due to a foot injury suffered in a recent practice, the program announced Thursday. Smith is expected to return during SEC play.

"We're going to support and care for Tolu's mental and physical well-being during every step of the recovery process," coach Chris Jans said in a statement. "We will continue to move forward with our preparations for the upcoming season as Tolu and his family would expect us to. He will continue to serve as a team leaders from the sidelines until we welcome him back on the floor. We will pray for a healthy and speedy recovery for Tolu and his family."

Smith averaged 16.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season en route to becoming a first team All-SEC selection. He earned All-SEC preseason honors from various publications this offseason.

He sat out the 2019-20 season as a sophomore due to NCAA transfer rules following his departure of Western Kentucky for MSU. He has appeared in 83 games with 82 starts for the Bulldogs the last three seasons. Injuries limited Smith in the 2021-22 season as he appeared in just 21 games.

The Bulldogs are also expected to be without forward KeShawn Murphy until Christmas, Jans told reporters Tuesday. Guard Dashawn Davis is also recovering from an offseason surgery. Jans said Davis should be back in full practice mode, "sooner than later."

TIME ABROAD: Unpacking Mississippi State basketball in Portugal, including Josh Hubbard as leading scorer in every game

The news of Smith's injury comes amid high expectations for MSU entering Jans' second season. The Bulldogs are coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019 and return five starters.

Jans also picked up a pair of notable transfers in former Marshall guard Andrew Taylor and former West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell. The latter is expected to inherit a bigger role in Smith's absence. Bell averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds as a starter last season.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Tolu Smith foot injury: How long Mississippi State star will be out