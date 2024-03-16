Mississippi State basketball's surprise SEC tournament run ends with loss against Auburn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mississippi State basketball's SEC tournament run came to an end in the semifinals on Saturday with a 73-66 loss against Auburn at Bridgestone Arena.

It was a tightly, and at times chippy, contest in which neither team led by more than nine − similar to when the teams first met in Starkville on Jan. 27. However, the fourth-seeded Tigers (26-7) led for nearly 24 minutes and almost the entirety of the second half against the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (21-13).

MSU shot 41% from the field and only 20% from 3-point range. From the free throw line, which has been an area of struggle for Mississippi State throughout the season, MSU was 17-27.

Coach Chris Jans and the Bulldogs, who advanced past the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010 by defeating No. 1-seeded Tennessee on Friday, now await to see their March Madness fate on Selection Sunday.

Entering Saturday, ESPN's Joe Lunardi projected MSU as a No. 9-seed spending its first week of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

Rebounding keeps Mississippi State afloat early

Mississippi State jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first six minutes, but it closed the half missing 12 of its final 17 attempts from the field. However, MSU stayed afloat behind its rebounding to keep the game tied at halftime.

The Bulldogs had a 22-10 edge on the boards – including 12-3 on offensive boards. It led to a 10-1 advantage on second-chance points in the period.

Johni Broome, who leads Auburn with 8.5 rebounds per game, battled foul trouble in the first half and had only four points and one board at the break. His backup, Dylan Cardwell, played nine first-half minutes in which he didn’t attempt a shot and only hauled in two rebounds.

D.J. Jeffries had eight points on 3-3 shooting to pace MSU in the first period. Freshman guard Josh Hubbard, who was averaging 26 points per game across the previous seven games, only had three points in the first and didn’t hit a shot from the field until the final minute of the half.

FRESHMAN STAR: How Mississippi State basketball's Josh Hubbard survived health crisis and caught LeBron's eye

Three technical fouls called in first half, two in second

During a battle for a loose ball, Mississippi State forward KeShawn Murphy was assessed a technical foul after pushing Auburn’s Chad Baker-Mazara in the pile.

Shortly after, MSU guard Dashawn Davis and Auburn guard K.D. Johnson were called for a double technical.

There was more action in the second half when Jeffries and Baker-Mazara got into it after a foul call. They also earned a double technical call, with Baker-Mazara appearing to put an elbow in Jeffries' face before Jeffries pushed him.

