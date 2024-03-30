Mississippi State basketball's Josh Hubbard to host showcase for top high school talent

Mississippi State basketball's Josh Hubbard is hosting a high school showcase at Madison-Ridgeland Academy on April 5-6. The event will feature the top 17 prospects in the state.

According to a news release, "this event is poised to surpass all expectations, featuring an unparalleled lineup of top-tier athletes, jaw-dropping dunks and fierce competition that will keep audiences enthralled from tip-off to the final buzzer."

Friday's activities will center around athletes taking part in practices. It sets up for a showcase game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at MRA.

The showcase promises celebrity appearances by, "basketball legends, sports personalities and celebrity fans." There will also be halftime entertainment along with interactive fan zones and giveaways.

The event is spear-headed by Hubbard, who was an All-SEC selection as a freshman guard this season. He led Mississippi State with 17.1 points per game and was the top scorer among freshmen in the confernece.

Hubbard is a product of MRA where he was a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 5-foot-10 guard originally signed with Ole Miss where he was set to play under coach Kermit Davis. However, Hubbard was released from his National Letter of Intent following Davis' firing last year.

Hubbard elected to stay in the state to play under coach Chris Jans at MSU.

