Mississippi State basketball's blueprint for March Madness? Follow script vs Tennessee

STARKVILLE — D.J. Jeffries was dripping in a combination of sweat and celebratory water as he sat down to meet the media following Mississippi State basketball’s 77-72 win against No. 5 Tennessee on Wednesday at Humphrey Coliseum.

Even with a few moments to catch his breath while he and freshman teammate Josh Hubbard awaited Tolu Smith’s arrival, Jeffries was still struggling to gather himself. As the trio finally came together to field questions, Jeffries – who had a career-high five steals in the thrilling victory – still wasn’t composed.

“You can have that,” Jeffries told Smith through a heavy sigh after the first question was asked.

It was a sign that Jeffries fulfilled the mentality coach Chris Jans looked to implement against a Tennessee program known for its tough style of play under veteran coach Rick Barnes.

The Volunteers wear teams down. Even after trailing by as much as 15 in the first half, Tennessee was built to make things interesting.

MSU saw a similar battle unfold last season, when a nine-point first half lead quickly dissolved into an 11-point home loss against UT. This time, the Bulldogs showed the program has taken a step forward in toughness even after being regarded as one of the nation’s top defensive teams last season.

Mississippi State beat Tennessee, one of the nation’s top programs across all metrics, at its own game.

“I was proud of their might, their toughness, their strength and how physical they played,” Jans said. “That was a very physical basketball game on both ends of the floor. They stuck with it.”

“We’ll have some guys sore tomorrow for sure,” he added. “It was the most physical game we’ve played in all year long, and certainly, we’ve got a long way to go.”

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projected Mississippi State as the last team in the NCAA Tournament field entering Wednesday, with a loss bumping MSU out. To get off the bubble, the Bulldogs needed Jans’ philosophy to be fulfilled for a 40-minute battle.

If he struggles to get the message across in the future, Jans can point to the last two games. Mississippi State opened SEC play last Saturday with a loss at South Carolina – one in which the Gamecocks had a 35-26 edge on the boards.

MSU matched Tennessee’s 33 rebounds, shot 27 free throws and collected 10 steals. The Bulldogs may not have many blowout victories, but even with the flashiness that the sharp-shooting Hubbard has added, Mississippi State thrives off grind-it-out wins.

“We kept our composure,” Jeffries said. “We’ve been in a lot of tough games like this. We’ve been in a lot of close games. In the past, we usually fold. It’s time for a new start.”

In the locker room, it was evident these wins are Jans’ favorite. He had a tight embrace with the soaked Jeffries. He patted Smith on the back. With both hands in the air, he smiled and turned to look at all the players mobbing him before getting doused by water with his tongue handing out.

It’s not always aesthetically pleasing, Jans often states, but his approach has won throughout his coaching career. If Wednesday proved his team is buying into it, MSU won’t just be a bubble team. It’ll be a team opponents don't want to see in their part of the bracket.

“With the goals that we have, we felt like this was a huge opportunity for us,” Jans said. “We needed to get this win for our team this year, for our program. We didn’t want to have that feeling again like we did last year where we’re playing uphill from the jump with the conference season unfolding.”

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Blueprint vs Tennessee key for Mississippi State basketball's future