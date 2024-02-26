Mississippi State basketball vs. Kentucky: Scouting report, score prediction

STARKVILLE — When Mississippi State basketball and Kentucky take the court at Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN), it’ll be a chance for the programs to display a race for the SEC freshman of the year crown.

For the Bulldogs (19-8, 8-6 SEC), guard Josh Hubbard is averaging 15.3 points per game, which ranks 10th in the conference. He’s coming off a career-high 32-point performance at LSU.

For the Wildcats (19-8, 9-5), guard Rob Dillingham is close behind, averaging 15 points per game off the bench. He put up 16 against Alabama on Saturday after scoring 23 at LSU a few days prior.

“Dillingham is a special player,” MSU coach Chris Jans said Monday. “You just put, 'Scorer' above his mantel. That’s just what he does. He’s not a one-trick pony. He can do it in a lot of different ways. He can go both directions. He can stop on a dime and pull up from three, pull up from two. He’s very, very quick. He’s fast. Even though he has all those great athletic attributes, he does it under control. You never feel like he’s out of control when he gets downhill.”

Dillingham scored 16 points when the teams met Jan. 17 while Hubbard had only three. However, at home against ranked teams this season, Hubbard is averaging 18.7 points per contest.

“I really believe that it was just a bad night for him,” Jans said. “Not to say that (UK) didn’t have anything to do with it. They certainly did, but only Josh knows how he felt internally in terms of the atmosphere, the court, etc., In my opinion, I don’t think he’s afraid of any big moment that he’s ever been in.”

How the first meeting went between Mississippi State and Kentucky

UK cruised to a 90-77 win against Mississippi State in Lexington when the teams last played. It was a contest in which Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves led the way with 27 points while three other Wildcats scored in double figures.

“Reeves, obviously, is one of the best players in the league,” Jans said. “He’s played well against a lot of teams. I’ve got a lot of respect for his game.”

The game got away from MSU early with Kentucky building a first-half lead as large as 20. However, Mississippi State had an early flurry in the second half to get the game within six.

Tolu Smith led the Bulldogs with 26 points to go along with eight rebounds. MSU was without forward KeShawn Murphy in the loss. Since his return on Feb. 7 after a month of not playing, Murphy is averaging nearly nine points per game.

WOMEN'S HOOPS: Sam Purcell wants to change Mississippi State's fortunes. Does he have time?

Score prediction

Kentucky 77, Mississippi State 74: All signs lead to Mississippi State pulling off the upset. The Bulldogs are hot, they play well at home against ranked teams and Kentucky is known to slip up after a big win. However, UK coach John Calipari just seems to have MSU’s number, and it’s hard to pick against that.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State basketball vs. Kentucky: Scouting report, prediction