Mississippi State basketball, Tolu Smith cruise by Vanderbilt to avoid bad loss

STARKVILLE — Remember Mississippi State basketball's loss against Southern? You know, that shocking 60-59 defeat to a SWAC foe on Dec. 3 at Humphrey Coliseum that coach Chris Jans said would leave a stain on MSU's résumé come March?

Saturday, in the heart of SEC play, Mississippi State (13-5, 2-3 SEC) avoided the potential of an even worse loss. MSU handled Vanderbilt in a 68-55 victory, leaving the Commodores winless in conference play, and ended the Bulldogs' two-game skid since last week's thrilling win against Tennessee.

As usual, All-SEC forward Tolu Smith was at the heart of Mississippi State's success. He collected 25 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double this season. He's now averaging 19.7 points across six games since returning from injury for MSU's nonconference finale against Bethune-Cookman.

Vanderbilt (5-13, 0-5) tried making life difficult for Smith early by bringing in bruising forward Tasos Kamateros. Like any tactic, that didn't work as Kamateros was a minus-12 in seven minutes of action.

For Mississippi State, a team projected as a No. 9-seed in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament projection, avoiding the Quadrant 4 defeat could be crucial in two months.

Mississippi State defense fuels prolonged early run

Vanderbilt kept the contest tight through the first seven minutes, much to the chagrin of the afternoon crowd at The Hump. However, MSU used its defense to take control of the game from there.

Vanderbilt went nearly seven minutes without a point through the middle stretch of the first half. Mississippi State took advantage, using a 14-0 run to build a 12-point lead. The Commodores cut its deficit to seven with five minutes to play, but never got it closer.

The Bulldogs closed the period on a 12-4 run to hold a 15-point edge at halftime. Freshman guard Josh Hubbard capped the half with a 3-pointer as time expired. After making three of his 16 attempts from 3-point range the last two games, Hubbard finished with 11 points and made two of five attempts from deep against Vanderbilt.

The improved defense, albeit against a lesser opponent, was a promising sign for Mississippi State after allowing 83 points per game across the previous three games.

DOWN MEMORY LANE: Reliving Sports Illustrated’s iconic Mississippi State covers amid SI's layoff news

What’s next on Mississippi State’s schedule?

MSU is back on the road for a contest at Florida before returning home next Saturday against Auburn. The Gators have had a rough start to SEC play, though their schedule has featured trips to Ole Miss and Tennessee along with a home game against Kentucky.

Mississippi State split its two meetings with Florida last season. The Bulldogs beat the Gators in the 2023 SEC tournament, essentially securing a March Madness bid in Jans’ first season.

MSU hasn’t won in Gainesville since January 2020.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State basketball beats Vanderbilt in SEC game