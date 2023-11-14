Mississippi State basketball score vs North Alabama: Live updates at Humphrey Coliseum

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball returns to Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network+) for a matchup against North Alabama.

The Bulldogs (2-0) opened the season with wins against Arizona State in Chicago before beating UT Martin on Saturday in their home opener. Mississippi State went 12-4 at home last season.

Chris Jans is in his second season at the helm. He led MSU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019, though the Bulldogs' run ended in the First Four with a loss against Pittsburgh.

North Alabama (2-0) is coming off an 18-15 season. The Lions went 1-2 against Power Five teams, with the lone win coming at Ole Miss. Tony Pujol is in his sixth season coaching North Alabama.

Guard Trey Fort enters the contest leading Mississippi State with 16 points per game. Freshman guard Josh Hubbard is behind him with 14 per contest.

Mississippi State basketball schedule 2023

Nov. 18 : Washington State (11 a.m.) in Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off

Nov. 19: Rhode Island or Northwestern in Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off

Nov. 24: vs. Nicholls State (11 a.m.)

Nov. 28: at Georgia Tech (6 p.m.)

Dec. 3: vs. Southern (3 p.m.)

