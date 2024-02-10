Mississippi State basketball live score updates vs. Missouri: Bulldogs face Tigers in SEC

Mississippi State basketball's quest for a true road win continues Saturday at Missouri in a crucial contest for the Bulldogs.

MSU (15-8, 4-6 SEC) enters among the last four teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament in the latest ESPN bracketology. This marks the second time in as many seasons at the helm for coach Chris Jans that the Bulldogs are spending February looking to get off the bubble and safely into the field of 68.

As valuable as wins are for a team on the bubble, avoiding a bad loss is just as important. Missouri (8-15, 0-10) has dropped 10 straight since SEC play started, including a 19-point home loss against Texas A&M on Wednesday. Even on the road, Saturday is a Quadrant 3 game for MSU.

Last season, Mississippi State and Missouri split two contests, with the home team winning both times. MSU won by 11 in Starkville before losing in overtime at Mizzou Arena.

What channel is Mississippi State basketball vs. Missouri on today?

TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs. Missouri start time

DATE: Feb. 10

TIME: 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi State basketball schedule 2024

Next five games for MSU:

Feb. 17: vs. Arkansas (1 p.m., ESPNU)

Feb. 21: vs. Ole Miss (8 p.m., ESPN2)

Feb. 24: at LSU (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Feb. 27: vs. Kentucky (6 p.m., ESPN)

March 2: at Auburn (3 p.m., ESPN2)

