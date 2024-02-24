Mississippi State basketball live score updates vs. LSU: Bulldogs face Tigers in SEC play

Mississippi State basketball is looking to add to its four-game winning streak on Saturday when it travels to face LSU at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Bulldogs (18-8, 7-6 SEC) are coming off a victory against rival Ole Miss on Wednesday. In the win, MSU had four players score in double figures − including All-SEC forward Tolu Smith's 24 points off the bench. While Mississippi State has found momentum to build its NCAA Tournament hopes, road games remain a concern.

MSU won at Missouri, a winless team in conference play, as part of this current winning streak. However, that is the lone true road game the Bulldogs have won this season.

LSU (14-12, 6-7) is 10-4 at home and is coming off a win in Baton Rouge against Kentucky. The Tigers are led by Jordan Wright, who has started 25 of 26 games and averages nearly 15 points per game. Former MSU transfer Derek Fountain averages 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Tigers.

What channel is Mississippi State basketball vs. LSU on today?

TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs. LSU start time

DATE: Feb. 24

TIME: 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi State basketball score updates vs. LSU

Mississippi State basketball schedule 2024

Remaining regular-season games:

Feb. 27: vs. Kentucky (6 p.m., ESPN)

March 2: at Auburn (3 p.m., ESPN2)

March 6: at Texas A&M (8 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU)

March 9: vs. South Carolina (1:30 p.m., SEC Network)

