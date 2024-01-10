Mississippi State basketball live score updates vs. Tennessee: Bulldogs' SEC home opener

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball is looking to pick up its first SEC win, but a tough task awaits. The Bulldogs have their conference home opener Wednesday at Humphrey Coliseum against coach Rick Barnes' Tennessee Volunteers.

No. 5 Tennessee (11-3, 1-0 SEC) is off to a hot start, including a resounding 90-64 win against Ole Miss on Saturday. The Vols are allowing just 64.3 points per game and have the nation's second-best adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht leads UT with 15.1 points per game, which ranks 12th in the SEC. Fellow Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler is averaging 8.9 points per game to go along with an SEC-best 4.9 assists.

MSU (11-3, 0-1) is looking to bounce back from a loss at South Carolina on Saturday in its SEC opener. The Bulldogs are trying to find momentum in conference action after getting All-SEC forward Tolu Smith back in the final nonconference game on Dec. 31.

What channel is Mississippi State basketball vs. Tennessee on today?

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee start time

DATE: Jan. 10

TIME: 6 p.m.

Mississippi State basketball score updates vs. Tennessee

Mississippi State basketball schedule 2024

Next five games for MSU:

Jan. 13: vs. Alabama (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Jan. 17: at Kentucky (6 p.m., ESPN2)

Jan. 20: vs. Vanderbilt (2:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Jan. 24: at Florida (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Jan. 27: vs. Auburn (2:30 p.m., SEC Network)

