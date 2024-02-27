Mississippi State basketball live score updates vs. Kentucky: Bulldogs face Wildcats

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball returns to Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday for a matchup against Kentucky.

The Bulldogs (19-8, 8-6 SEC) have won five straight games, the latest a dominant 87-67 win at LSU on Saturday. The streak, which started after a 32-point loss at Alabama on Feb. 3, is the longest in SEC play for MSU since the 2018-19 season.

MORE: Watch Mississippi State basketball vs. Kentucky with Fubo (free trial)

However, keeping the streak going won't be easy. Kentucky (19-8, 9-5) is coming off a 117-95 win against Alabama on Saturday. The Wildcats have had an inconsistent month, though, with wins against Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Auburn and Alabama complemented by losses against Gonzaga and LSU.

The Wildcats have lost just once (2021 SEC Tournament) against the Bulldogs since coach John Calipari arrived ahead of the 2009-10 season.

Mississippi State has announced a sellout for the annual "white out" game.

What channel is Mississippi State basketball vs. Kentucky on today?

TV: ESPN

STREAMING: Fubo (free trial)

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky start time

DATE: Feb. 27

TIME: 6 p.m.

Mississippi State basketball score updates vs. Kentucky

Mississippi State basketball schedule 2024

March 2: at Auburn (3 p.m., ESPN2)

March 6: at Texas A&M (8 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU)

March 9: vs. South Carolina (1:30 p.m., SEC Network)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State score updates vs. Kentucky in SEC game