Mississippi State basketball live score updates vs. Kentucky: Bulldogs face Wildcats in SEC

Mississippi State basketball is back on the road Wednesday after back-to-back home games last week. MSU travels to Rupp Arena for a matchup with No. 10 Kentucky.

The Wildcats enter the game after a loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. UK (12-3, 2-1 SEC) hasn't lost consecutive games yet this season. Prior to the defeat, Kentucky had won its last six games, including a neutral court win against No. 3 North Carolina.

Mississippi State (12-4, 1-2) is also coming off a loss Saturday, with Alabama securing an 82-74 win at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville. The Bulldogs have lost both of their true road games against Georgia Tech and South Carolina, although they picked up a nonconference win at Rutgers.

MORE: Watch Mississippi State basketball vs. Kentucky with Fubo (free trial)

Kentucky has won the last two meetings in the series and 17 of 18. Mississippi State's last win came on March 11, 2021, at the SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs' last win in Rupp Arena was on Feb. 3, 2009.

What channel is Mississippi State basketball vs. Kentucky on today?

STREAMING: ESPN2

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky start time

DATE: Jan. 17

TIME: 6 p.m. CT

Mississippi State basketball live score updates vs. Kentucky

Mississippi State basketball schedule 2024

Next five games for MSU:

Jan. 20: vs. Vanderbilt (2:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Jan. 24: at Florida (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Jan. 27: vs. Auburn (2:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Jan. 30: at Ole Miss (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Feb. 3: at Alabama (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State basketball live score updates vs Kentucky in SEC play