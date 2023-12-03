Mississippi State basketball live score updates vs. Southern: Bulldogs face Jaguars

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball returns to Humphrey Coliseum on Sunday looking to start a new winning streak after suffering its first loss of the season.

No. 22 MSU (6-1) hosts Southern after losing at Georgia Tech on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for coach Chris Jans' squad. The Bulldogs are expected to return to their winning ways in dominant fashion, with KenPom projecting a 25-point victory against the Jaguars.

Southern (1-6) has lost its last five, with its lone win coming against UNLV. However, a pair of losses have come against Arizona and Marquette − teams ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the latest USA TODAY Sports coaches poll. The Jaguars also lost to No. 24 Illinois.

Southern is led by Kevin Johnson, who is in his first season coaching the Jaguars. Jans is in his second season at Mississippi State.

What channel is Mississippi State basketball vs. Southern on today?

STREAMING: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs. Southern start time

DATE: Dec. 3

TIME: 3 p.m.

Mississippi State basketball score updates vs. Southern

Mississippi State basketball schedule 2023

Dec. 9: Tulane (10:30 a.m.) in Atlanta

Dec. 13: vs. Murray State (6:30 p.m.)

Dec. 17: North Texas (3 p.m.) in Tupelo

Dec. 23: Rutgers (11 a.m.) in Newark, New Jersey

Dec. 31: vs. Bethune-Cookman (2 p.m.)

