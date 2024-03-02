Mississippi State basketball live score updates vs. Auburn: Bulldogs at Neville Arena

AUBURN, Ala. — Mississippi State basketball is back on the road Saturday for one of its toughest tests of the season. MSU plays at Auburn in a rematch of a thrilling Jan. 27 game.

In Starkville, the Bulldogs won the first meeting by a final score of 64-58. Neither team led by more than six points. Getting the series sweep against the Tigers (21-7, 10-5 SEC) won't be easy, though.

Neville Arena has proven to be among the nation's toughest environments this season. Auburn is 13-1 at home, with the lone loss coming Feb. 17 against Kentucky. All 13 of the home victories have been by double digits.

Mississippi State (19-9, 8-7) is coming off a heartbreaking loss Tuesday against Kentucky. In a game where MSU led by 13 in the second half, UK prevailed thanks to a last-second bucket from guard Reed Sheppard. MSU freshman guard Josh Hubbard had a career-high 34 points in the defeat.

What channel is Mississippi State basketball vs. Auburn on today?

TV: ESPN2

Mississippi State vs. Auburn start time

DATE: March 2

TIME: 3 p.m. CT

Mississippi State basketball schedule 2024

Remaining regular season games for MSU:

March 6: at Texas A&M (8 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU)

March 9: vs. South Carolina (1:30 p.m., SEC Network)

