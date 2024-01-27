Mississippi State basketball live score updates vs. Auburn: Bulldogs face Tigers in SEC

STARKVILLE — After a loss at Florida on Wednesday, Mississippi State basketball returns to Humphrey Coliseum for a meeting with No. 6 Auburn on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (13-6, 2-4 SEC) are looking to strengthen their NCAA Tournament hopes after a win against then-No. 5 Tennessee has been met with three losses in four games.

Mississippi State is among the last four teams with a bye, according to ESPN's latest March Madness projections. The Bulldogs sit at No. 42 in the NET rankings and at No. 37 in KenPom. Auburn provides a chance at improving MSU's 2-4 record in Quad 1 games.

However, the Tigers have proven worthy of their national ranking. Auburn (16-3, 5-1), despite losing at Alabama on Wednesday, has outscored SEC opponents by an average of 15 points per game.

Bruce Pearl is in his 10th seasons coaching Auburn. Chris Jans is in his second at Mississippi State. Last season, Auburn won the lone meeting between the programs. The Tigers have won the previous five matchups in the series.

What channel is Mississippi State basketball vs. Auburn on today?

TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs. Auburn start time

DATE: Jan. 27

TIME: 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi State basketball schedule 2024

Next five games for MSU:

Jan. 30: at Ole Miss (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Feb. 3: at Alabama (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Feb. 7: vs. Georgia (8 p.m., SEC Network)

Feb. 10: at Missouri (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Feb. 17: vs. Arkansas (1 p.m., ESPNU)

