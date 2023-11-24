Mississippi State basketball cruises by Nicholls State as KeShawn Murphy returns

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball continued its perfect start to the season Friday with a 74-61 win against Nicholls State at Humphrey Coliseum.

The Bulldogs (6-0) again provided a balanced scoring attack with 11 different players scoring. Freshman guard Josh Hubbard led the way with 15 points.

No. 25 MSU got off to a hot start, highlighted by a double digit lead within nine minutes. Nicholls trimmed the lead as low as five before a late run in the opening period gave MSU a 12-point edge at the break.

Despite shooting just 22% from 3-point range, MSU was able to build a lead as large as 23 in the second half.

Mississippi State was still without All-SEC forward Tolu Smith who isn’t expected back until SEC play, according to coach Chris Jans. However, MSU got forward KeShawn Murphy back for the first time since an offseason foot injury.

In the first half, Murphy played just three minutes and missed a pair of free throws. He followed that up with eight minutes in the second half where he scored six points.

“He didn’t have a restriction or anything like that, but that was kind of what we were hoping for to get his feet wet," Jans said postgame. "Certainly, had some good some bad like most of our guys do when they get in the game. Hopefully that’ll give him some confidence.”

Mississippi State returns to action Tuesday (6 p.m., ACC Network) for a game at Georgia Tech (2-2) as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

