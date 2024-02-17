Mississippi State basketball live score updates vs. Arkansas: Bulldogs face Razorbacks

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball looks to keep its winning streak alive Saturday when Arkansas comes to Humphrey Coliseum.

The Bulldogs (16-8, 5-6 SEC) have won their last two games, against Georgia and at Missouri, to give themselves some cushion on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. After a week off, MSU aims to get that streak to three against a struggling Arkansas squad.

The Razorbacks (12-12, 3-8) have split their last four, but the road hasn't been kind to coach Eric Musselman's team. With the exception of a win at Missouri, Arkansas is being outscored by an average of 22.3 points in road conference games.

Mississippi State lost four of six to open the SEC schedule but has won three of five since. In ESPN's latest bracketology, the Bulldogs are a No. 9 seed.

MSU and Arkansas have split the last four series meetings. However, prior to that stretch, Mississippi State had won the last six matchups.

What channel is Mississippi State basketball vs. Arkansas on today?

STREAMING: ESPNU

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas start time

DATE: Feb. 17

TIME: 1:00 p.m.

Mississippi State basketball score updates vs. Arkansas

Mississippi State basketball schedule 2024

Next five games for MSU

Feb. 21: vs. Ole Miss (8 p.m., ESPN2)

Feb. 24: at LSU (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Feb. 27: vs. Kentucky (6 p.m., ESPN)

March 2: at Auburn (3 p.m., ESPN2)

March 6: at Texas A&M (8 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU)

