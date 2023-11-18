Mississippi State basketball live score updates vs. Washington State: Bulldogs face Cougars

Mississippi State basketball is taking part in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic this weekend. MSU opens play on Saturday against Pac-12 foe Washington State and will play either Northwestern or Rhode Island on Sunday.

The trip to Uncasville, Connecticut, will feature games played inside Mohegan Sun Arena. It’s the second neutral-court event for MSU (3-0) this season. The Bulldogs opened play with a win against Arizona State at the Barstool Sports Invitational in Chicago.

MSU followed that win with victories against UT Martin and North Alabama at Humphrey Coliseum.

Washington State (2-0) is coming off a 17-17 season that ended with an early exit in the NIT. The Cougars opened this season with easy victories against Idaho and Prairie View A&M.

Saturday marks the third all-time meeting between the programs, with Washington State having won the previous two. The last matchup came on December 22, 2010, in Hawaii where the Cougars won 83-57.

Mississippi State is in its second season under coach Chris Jans. Kyle Smith is in his fifth season coaching Washington State.

DATE: Nov. 18

TIME: 11 a.m.

Mississippi State basketball schedule 2023

Nov. 19: Rhode Island or Northwestern in Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off

Nov. 24: vs. Nicholls State (11 a.m.)

Nov. 28: at Georgia Tech (6 p.m.)

Dec. 3: vs. Southern (3 p.m.)

Dec. 9: Tulane (10:30 a.m.) in Atlanta

