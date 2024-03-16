Mississippi State basketball live score updates vs Auburn: Bulldogs in SEC tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mississippi State basketball faces Auburn on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in hopes of punching its ticket to the SEC tournament final.

MSU, which is in the conference semifinals (noon, ESPN) for the first time since 2010, defeated LSU on Thursday before upsetting No. 1-seeded Tennessee on Friday. Auburn is coming off a win against South Carolina in the tournament quarterfinals.

MORE: Watch Mississippi State basketball vs. Auburn live with Fubo (free trial)

Mississippi State (21-12) split its two meetings with Auburn (25-7) this season. The Bulldogs won 64-58 in Starkville on Jan. 27, which was a critical Quadrant 1 victory. However, Auburn cruised to a 78-63 win at Neville Arena on March 2.

MSU has been a streaky team the past month, with a five-game winning streak followed by a four-game losing skid that closed the regular season. The Bulldogs have since bounced back with the two conference tournament wins, which solidified their spot in the NCAA tournament field.

What channel is Mississippi State basketball vs. Auburn on today?

TV: ESPN

STREAMING: Fubo (free trial)

Mississippi State vs. Auburn start time

DATE: March 16

TIME: Noon

Mississippi State basketball score updates vs. Auburn

Mississippi State basketball schedule 2024

March 13-17: SEC tournament

March 17: Selection Sunday

March 21-24: First/second round of NCAA tournament

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State basketball score updates vs Auburn in SEC tournament