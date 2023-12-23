Mississippi State basketball live score updates vs. Rutgers: Bulldogs face Scarlet Knights

Mississippi State basketball's penultimate nonconference game against Rutgers on Saturday features a final chance to score a quality win before SEC play.

Facing the Scarlet Knights at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Mississippi State (9-2, 0-0 SEC) can pick up a neutral court win against a top-100 NET team − which would be at least a Quadrant 2 win come March.

MORE: Watch Mississippi State basketball vs. Rutgers live on Fubo (free trial)

However, it won't be an easy task. Led by coach Steve Pikiell, the Scarlet Knights (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten) have won back-to-back games. The streak started with a win at Seton Hall on Dec. 9, which is Rutgers' lone top-100 KenPom win this season.

Mississippi State enters the contest having won its previous three games. MSU has three top-100 KenPom wins. The Bulldogs are 4-0 in neutral site games and 0-1 on the road. Coach Chris Jans is in his second season at Mississippi State.

Last season, Mississippi State was among the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament while Rutgers was among the first teams out.

What channel is Mississippi State basketball vs. Rutgers on today?

TV: Big Ten Network

STREAMING: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

Mississippi State vs. Rutgers start time

DATE: Dec. 23

TIME: 11:00 a.m.

Mississippi State basketball score updates vs. Rutgers

Mississippi State basketball schedule 2023-24

Next five games for MSU:

Dec. 31: vs. Bethune-Cookman (2 p.m.)

Jan. 6: at South Carolina (11 a.m.)

Jan. 10: vs. Tennessee (6 p.m.)

Jan. 13: vs. Alabama (7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 17: at Kentucky (6 p.m.)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State basketball score updates vs. Rutgers in Newark