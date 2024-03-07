Mississippi State basketball live score updates vs. Texas A&M: Bulldogs face Aggies in SEC

One more regular-season win may be enough to secure an at-large NCAA tournament bid for Mississippi State basketball. The first of two more opportunities comes Wednesday when MSU plays at Texas A&M.

MSU (19-10, 8-8 SEC) enters as a projected No. 9 seed in ESPN's latest bracketology. It has lost the past two, but they've been Quadrant 1 games against Kentucky and Auburn.

The Aggies (16-13, 7-9) are currently far off the bubble after closing February with five straight losses, including to Vanderbilt and Arkansas. However, they are coming off a 70-56 win at Georgia and still provide Mississippi State a chance at a Quad 1 road victory.

MSU and A&M haven't met this season. Last year, they also met just once, with Mississippi State securing a 69-62 home win.

The Aggies are led by likely All-SEC guard Wade Taylor IV, who averages 18.2 points per game. In a January win at Arkansas, he scored 41 points. MSU is led by forward Tolu Smith's 16.9 points per game; freshman guard Josh Hubbard is close behind with 16.2.

What channel is Mississippi State basketball vs. Texas A&M on today?

TV: ESPNU

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M start time

DATE: Wednesday, March 6

TIME: 8 p.m. CT

Mississippi State basketball schedule 2024

March 9: vs. South Carolina (1:30 p.m., SEC Network)

