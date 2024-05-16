Mississippi State basketball lands Jeremy Foumena, Rhode Island transfer center

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball added to its upcoming roster with a surprising commitment Thursday.

Jeremy Foumena, who was announced as a High Point commitment on April 28, is instead coming to MSU, he announced via social media. He is a transfer who spent the past two years at Rhode Island.

Foumena is a product of Montreal who did not play as a freshman during the 2022-23 season. As a redshirt freshman, he appeared in 28 games, with no starts. He averaged 5.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, shooting 52.5% from the field and 32% from 3-point range.

Mississippi State has now added two centers to its 2024-25 roster from the transfer portal as coach Chris Jans looks to replace All-SEC forward Tolu Smith. Foumena is listed at 6-foot-11 and 235 pounds.

Jans is entering his third year at Mississippi State. He led the Bulldogs to the First Four of the NCAA tournament in 2023 before getting eliminated in the first round as a No. 8 seed this year.

