Mississippi State basketball to face Tulane in Atlanta as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball will face Tulane on Dec. 9 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving, it was announced Tuesday.

Indiana will play Auburn in the other half of the doubleheader.

Tickets go on presale at 9 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster. General release sales open at 9 a.m. on Sept. 18.

The matchup adds to what is shaping up to be a quality nonconference schedule. The Bulldogs will travel to Connecticut in November for the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, where they will face Washington State, then either Rhode Island or Northwestern.

Mississippi State travels to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 28. It will face Rutgers in the Gotham Classic on Dec. 23 in Newark.

It also has been reported that the Bulldogs will open their season Nov. 8 in Chicago against Arizona State.

Chris Jans is entering his second season as coach after leading the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. They return all five starters to go with key offseason additions freshman Josh Hubbard and transfers Jimmy Bell and Andrew Taylor.

Tulane went 20-11 last season and 12-6 in AAC play. It was eliminated in its second game of the conference tournament and did not see any other postseason play. Ron Hunter, who previously coached at Georgia State, is entering his fifth season as Tulane's coach.

