Mississippi State basketball cruises at LSU, extends SEC's top winning streak

Shakeel Moore skipped down the court while pointing to his veins. Trey Fort pointed out with three fingers from the bench. Isaac Stansbury crouched down while his jaw dropped.

Regardless of how the trio of Mississippi State basketball guards reacted, they were celebrating the same thing − something LSU saw too much of in Saturday's 87-67 loss against the Bulldogs at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Josh Hubbard had just hit another 3-pointer, adding to what was a memorable performance. Behind his career-high 32 points, the Bulldogs (19-8, 8-6 SEC) improved their winning streak to an SEC-best five games. It was the bounce-back effort MSU needed after Hubbard scored only five points in a win against Ole Miss on Wednesday.

"I'm in charge of Josh's shot," MSU coach Chris Jans joked during his postgame radio interview. "Since he's arrived, I've not said one word to him about his jump-shot, I promise you that. More than likely, I probably won't ever. He knows what he's doing out there."

Against LSU (14-13, 6-8) Hubbard became the first MSU player since Jamont Gordon (2005-06) to surpass 400 points in a freshman campaign.

Mississippi State controls first half despite Cameron Matthews’ foul trouble

Before the first media timeout, Mississippi State forward Cameron Matthews picked up his second foul. The Bulldogs were forced to play the final 17 minutes of the period without their top players in terms of plus/minus this season.

It turned out to not be an issue with Mississippi State taking a 40-33 lead at halftime. KeShawn Murphy played a critical role stepping into Matthews’ spot, scoring seven of his 11 points in 15 first-half minutes. He also collected seven (four offensive) of his nine rebounds in the frame.

"Probably on the defensive side of the ball the most," Jans said of where he's seen Murphy improve. "I'm not sure he knew how to spell that at one point in his life. He's a willing learner. He gets it. He's working on it."

Josh Hubbard just surpassed the 400-point mark this season. He's the first Mississippi State freshman to do that since Jamont Gordon in the 2005-2006 season.



All time freshman record:

Rickey Brown (520)

Ray White (475)

Rich Knarr (467)

Gary Hooker (461)

Jamont Gordon (413) — Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) February 25, 2024

Chris Jans sticks with Tolu Smith, D.J. Jeffries off the bench

Jans elected to start Jimmy Bell Jr. over Tolu Smith against Ole Miss – a decision Jans said will stay between him and Smith. Against LSU, the second-year MSU coach stuck with that rotation.

Smith − an All-SEC forward and the conference’s preseason player of the year, according to multiple publications – again provided a spark off the bench. He finished with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Jans also brought forward D.J. Jeffries off the bench. Jeffries injured his knee in a Feb. 3 loss at Alabama and didn’t return to the court until a Feb. 17 victory against Arkansas – though he played only three minutes against the Razorbacks.

Jeffries appeared healthy against Ole Miss, scoring nine points in 19 minutes off the bench. Against LSU, he finished with three points and two rebounds. Prior to his injury, Jeffries started all 22 games he appeared in this season.

What’s left on Mississippi State’s schedule?

Mississippi State returns to Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN) looking to defeat Kentucky (19-8, 9-5). The Wildcats are coming off a 117-95 victory against Alabama on Saturday. MSU hasn’t beaten UK since the SEC Tournament in 2021. That 74-73 overtime victory was Mississippi State’s lone win against Kentucky during coach John Calipari’s tenure.

The Bulldogs have three games – at Auburn, at Texas A&M and home against South Carolina − in March before postseason play.

"It's a fun time of the year," Jans said. "I'm glad our program is part of it. There's certainly a lot of basketball yet to be played, but they're meaningful games."

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State basketball extends SEC's top winning streak at LSU