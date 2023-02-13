What Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans said about New Mexico State suspension

STARKVILLE — New Mexico State announced Friday it was suspending the men’s basketball program until further notice – news which hits close to home for first-year Mississippi State coach Chris Jans.

Jans spent five seasons with the Aggies before being hired by MSU in March. He led New Mexico State to three NCAA Tournament appearances and would’ve likely had a fourth had the COVID-19 pandemic not shut down the 2020 postseason.

While his focus remains on the Bulldogs’ late surge toward a March Madness bid this season, Jans admitted Monday he has kept an eye on the unfortunate circumstances of a program he cares for.

“I’m just sad for everybody involved," Jans said. "It’s just a tough situation for a lot of people. Their fan base is a loyal fan base. They love Aggie basketball. It’s just very unfortunate for, not just their program, but for college basketball in general. I hate seeing it. Been thinking about a lot of people that are directly involved. I’m hoping for better days for all of them.”

New Mexico State didn’t offer many details regarding the allegations resulting in the program’s suspension. However, the statement said the move was unrelated to a November shooting in which NMSU forward Mike Peake killed a New Mexico student in Albuquerque.

The allegations include players being involved in hazing teammates, according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

After Jans’ departure, former Northwest Florida State College coach Greg Heiar was hired. Heiar and his staff have been put under paid administrative leave during the ongoing investigation.

