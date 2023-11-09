Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans discusses opening win vs Arizona State
Mississippi State basketball opened its season with a win against Arizona State in the Barstool Sports Invitational. Watch what Chris Jans said postgame.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 10. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. Yes, we know it's a dreadful game but you'll watch it and find love for it anyways.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. Daniel Jones is out for the season with an ACL injury, and the trio discuss whether or not the Giants are planning on taking a quarterback in next year's draft if they get the opportunity (including what Jori saw at Giants practice this week). Charles takes you behind the scenes of Josh Dobbs' miraculous first start in Arizona, and the group discuss Kyler Murray returning to the Cardinals and whether or not he'll be the guy going forward. In other news, the Rams signed free agent QB Carson Wentz and Aaron Rodgers seems to be serious about his desire to return this season. The hosts finish off the show by discussing Charles' latest piece on the end of the Patriot Way given Jimmy Garroppolo, Josh McDaniels, and Bill Belichick collectively faceplanting this season, and how much of the credit we give to Belichick really should belong to Tom Brady.
Beal missed the Suns' first seven games with back tightness.
Looking to make room for a waiver-wire pickup or two in your fantasy basketball team? Consider cutting one or more of these players.
The Bears will turn to their undrafted rookie for at least one more start.
A good quarterback on a rookie contract is every NFL team's dream, and Washington has one. Can the Commanders build a future on Sam Howell?
"That’s a buzzkill," head coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Come on."
Michigan's running game isn't elite and J.J. McCarthy will need to rise to the occasion to hold off No. 9 Penn State.
The 71-year-old is headed to Anaheim.
Sunday's viewership was less than half of what it was for the 2016 season finale.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up series, this time focusing on WR values for the remainder of the season.
There haven't been many great QB performances this season.
There's a good chance that at least one 5-7 team will be needed to complete the bowl field in addition to James Madison and Jacksonville State.
J.C. Jackson hasn't endeared himself to the Patriots in his latest stint with the team.
McCarthy has impressed this season against lesser teams but now the competition gets tough. Will he keep shining and have his Heisman moment, or stumble when the lights are the brightest?
Taylor Swift will have to settle for the second-sexiest Kelce brother.
There wasn't any movement at the top of the rankings after Week 10.
The Michigan sign-stealing controversy has taken a new turn, and now three other Big Ten schools have found themselves in the spotlight alongside the Wolverines.
Having Murray play well while still having a top draft pick in their pocket is the ideal scenario for the Cardinals, but even if Murray struggles, they’ll be on track to replace him.
The school released the details of the contract and the deal is worth $53 million over the five-year term.