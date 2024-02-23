Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans runs sprints after technical foul vs. Ole Miss

STARKVILLE — Mistakes in games lead to punishments in practice, and coaches aren't exempt from it. Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans learned that the hard way on Thursday.

A day after the Bulldogs beat rival Ole Miss inside Humphrey Coliseum, the second-year MSU coach was forced to run sprints in practice because he picked up a technical foul in the victory. Here's how it looked:

Jans picked up his technical foul shortly after Ole Miss coach Chris Beard got one for arguing with the officials.

Postgame, Beard pointed out that Mississippi State (18-8, 7-6 SEC) shot 39 free throws to Ole Miss' 12. He also noted that MSU forward Jimmy Bell Jr. and Tolu Smith combined for zero fouls.

"I'm just reading what's on the stat sheet," Beard said postgame. "I won't let my personal opinion be known because that's not how college basketball works. Two physical players, in an SEC game, late in February, they played 40 minutes at the five spot and have zero fouls in the game."

Mississippi State has won four straight games. The Bulldogs return to action Saturday at LSU (14-12, 6-7).

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State basketball's Chris Jans runs sprints after technical