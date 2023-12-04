Mississippi State basketball: 3 questions for MSU to answer after bad loss to Southern

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball had a stretch of eight losses in nine games last season, marking a rocky period in coach Chris Jans’ first season. Still, with all but one of those losses coming against a top-100 KenPom team, the Bulldogs were able to return to the NCAA Tournament.

Sunday’s 60-59 loss at home against Southern (2-6) has a much more damaging feel, despite coming in December.

“Since we arrived, being 1-7 in the SEC (last season) was probably the biggest adversity that we have faced thus far,” Jans said. “In my opinion, it’s going to pale in comparison to what we’re going to go through moving forward. This is going to stay with us all year long. There’s no way around it. We’re going to have to figure out how we move forward as a group. It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be tough.”

The loss gives MSU (6-2) a question to answer. Can Jans' squad overcome the blemish on its resume as they enter the final stretch of nonconference play – starting Saturday (10:30 a.m. CT, SEC Network) at State Farm Arena in Atlanta against Tulane (6-1)?

If the Bulldogs can live up to the top-25 ranking they earned from their 6-0 start, the loss should only make a difference in seeding. However, if Mississippi State finds itself on the bubble again, it could be the difference in whether or not MSU is dancing.

“It’s going to challenge the fabric of our program,” Jans said. “It’s going to challenge some individuals in our program in terms of staying tight, staying together and believing in what we’re doing individually and collectively. It’s going to be a test. It’s going to be a real challenge.”

How close is Tolu Smith to a return?

All-SEC forward Tolu Smith has yet to play for Mississippi State this season, but he could be nearing a return. Smith wasn’t in uniform Sunday, but for the first time since suffering a foot injury in October, he wasn’t wearing a walking boot while on the sideline.

"He had some recent scans that the doctors were pleased with," Jans said. "The timetable hasn't necessarily been updated, but he's been able to at least get out of that boot and start moving around on the basketball court. He's not practicing or anything of that nature, but he's been able to start moving a little bit and just getting a feel."

Smith has made 84 starts across three seasons at MSU. Last season, he led Mississippi State with 15.7 points per game on 57.2% shooting to go along with 8.5 rebounds.

The Bulldogs added West Virginia transfer Jimmy Bell Jr. in the offseason to serve as Smith’s backup, but he was thrust into a starting role with the injury. Freshman Gai Chol has instead served as the backup center.

Bell is averaging 8.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, but across his last two games, he has scored just 11 points.

Who will be Mississippi State’s second starting guard?

Trey Fort’s 21 points in Mississippi State’s opener against Arizona State suggested the Bulldogs had a strong option at the second guard spot alongside Dashawn Davis. However, Fort’s recent struggles – eight points in the last three games on 2-of-13 shooting – have diminished confidence at the guard spot.

Jans elected to make a change to the starting rotation Sunday, putting Shawn Jones Jr. into the lineup in place of Fort who didn’t play against the Jaguars. Jones, who Jans added to the roster as a walk-on prior to last season, provided seven points in 24 minutes. Whether he can provide consistency to stay in the starting spot is to be determined, though Jans hasn’t stressed much over who’s in the first five.

"Only five guys start the game," Jans said. "The rest of the game, everybody comes off the bench. That's a theme for us."

Freshman Josh Hubbard is a testament to that approach. Despite leading MSU with 16 points per game, he has come off the bench. The same goes for Shakeel Moore who, despite starting 15 games last season, remains a bench piece.

With Fort not playing, former Marshall transfer Andrew Taylor saw his first action against Southern since a Nov. 18 win against Washington State. Jans referred to his lack of playing time as a, “mutual decision.”

Taylor connected on a pair of 3-pointers in the first half Sunday. If the outing can provide a spark, Taylor proved at Marshall that he can be a go-to scorer and potential starter.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 3 questions for Mississippi State basketball after bad loss to Southern