Mississippi State at Arkansas: How to Watch, Listen Stream on Saturday

This is the first time in over a month that the Vegas oddsmakers have favored the Arkansas football team to win a game. Although the Razorbacks have covered the point-spread in three of those four losses, they still ended up in the loss column, as predicted.

With the Hogs currently favored by 5.5 points over Mississippi State on Saturday, Arkansas fans are hopeful that Vegas is right once again.

A big question mark, which may not be answered until game time, is if Bulldog quarterback Will Rogers will play, after injuring his non-throwing shoulder in last Saturday’s win over Western Michigan.

Fortunately for Arkansas, despite running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders remaining out of action, three key defenders – defensive tackle Cam Ball, cornerback Jaylon Braxton and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. – should be available after missing last week’s game against No. 11 Alabama.

Arkansas (2-5, 0-4 SEC) is currently nursing a five-game losing streak after nearly pulling off a stunning come-from-behind win over the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Unfortunately the Hogs’ 15 unanswered points fell short in a 24-21 loss. Their last four losses were away from home, but four of the final five remaining games will be played at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3 SEC) had lost three straight conference games, before ending the losing-streak last week with the non-conference win over Western Michigan.

The Razorbacks hold an 18-14-1 all-time advantage in the series, and have split the last six games.

Sam Pittman is in his fourth season as Arkansas’ top Hog, with an overall record of 21-22. He has gone 10-20 in the SEC, after taking over a program that had lost 21 straight conference games. Zach Arnett is in his first year as head coach at Mississippi State, after serving the past three seasons as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator. He was promoted to the top spot after former head coach Mike Leach suddenly passed away from heart complications last December.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN, and SEC+, ESPN+

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Aired across the state on the Razorback Sports Network, or get the radio stream FREE on the Arkansas Razorbacks app.

