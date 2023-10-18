Mississippi State at Arkansas: Players to Watch on Saturday

Something must give Saturday inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, as two of the four remaining teams yet to win an SEC game, will go head-to-head.

It will be the first time in five weeks that the Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC) will be playing on their home turf, as they look to snap a five-game losing streak.

Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3 SEC) will also come limping in, losing three of their last four, but are fresh off of a 41-28 win over Western Michigan.

The game will feature two quarterbacks who had high expectations entering the season, but who have both struggled to have success in SEC games. Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson was voted second-team All-SEC in the coaches preseason poll, while Mississippi State’s Will Rogers was the third-team selection.

The game will also showcase the conference’s top three tacklers, in Razorback linebacker Jaheim Thomas, the conference leader, and Bulldogs’ linebackers Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson.

Here are 12 Players to Watch in Saturday’s showdown:

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson

The 6-foot-2, 247-pound senior nearly led Arkansas to a huge come-from-behind win over No. 11 Alabama last Saturday with two TD passes in the final 15:33, but came up just short in the 24-21 loss. He has thrown for 1,450 yards and ran for another 162, but has had to battle through some injuries along the way.

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior has struggled in earlier games, but is coming off of a three-touchdown performance last week against Western Michigan. He has thrown for 1,275 yards this season, but has also thrown four interception to just 10 touchdowns.

Arkansas RB AJ Green

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior has been thrown into the fire with the ongoing injury to starting running back Rocket Sanders. He is splitting time in the primary role with sophomore Rashod Dubinion, but has responded with 6.3 yards per carry and two touchdowns.

Mississippi State RB Jo'Quavious Marks

The 5-foot-10, 210 senior has carried the load for the Bulldogs so far this season with 458 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging 6.7 yards per carry, while hauling in 17 passes for 136 yards.

Arkansas WR Andrew Armstrong

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound senior has been the brightest spot in the receiving corps, since transferring in from Texas A&M-Commerce prior to the season. He leads the team in all receiving categories, with 39 receptions for 485 yards and four touchdowns.

Mississippi State WR Lideatrick Griffin

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior is averaging 16.3 yards per catch and has tallied 29 receptions for 474 yards and three touchdowns. His shiftiness can cause defenses problems.

Arkansas DE Landon Jackson

The 6-foot-7, 281-pound junior is the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Week, as well as the Bednarik National Defensive Player of the Week, after a stellar game against Alabama on Saturday, with a team-leading 11 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He is tied for second in the conference with six sacks on the season.

Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound senior is tied for second in the SEC with six sacks this season, and is third in total tackles with 57. He had nine tackles and a season-high two sacks against Western Michigan last week.

Arkansas LB Jaheim Thomas

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound junior is a fixture on this list, as the SEC’s leader in tackles with 69. He has also chalked up 3.5 sacks and a pair of pass deflections. He has double-digit tackles in five of the Razorbacks’ seven games this season.

Mississippi State LB Jett Johnson

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior is second in the SEC with 66 tackles, including 14 in each of a three-game stretch that included Alabama, LSU and South Carolina . He has also registered four sacks on the year.

Mississippi State CB Decamerion Richardson

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior had a huge game against Western Michigan last week with nine total tackles, including seven solos. He has 38 tackles on the season with one pass deflection.

