Mississippi QB Matt Corral won’t throw at NFL Scouting Combine

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral will not take part in throwing drills at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Corral suffered an ankle injury in the Sugar Bowl, and is still working his way back to 100 percent. He hopes to be at full strength and ready to throw at the Rebels’ pro day workout on March 23rd, Pelissero says.

One of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft, Corral is expected to be a first-round pick, especially if that pro day workout is impressive.

