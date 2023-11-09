Mississippi Mr. Football winners for 2023 announced by MHSAA. See full list of winners

The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced the 2023 winners for the annual Mississippi Mr. Football awards. One winner from Class 1A-7A was selected by a committee of high school coaches and members of the media statewide.

Here are the winners.

Class 7A

Trey Petty, Starkville

Senior | Quarterback

Petty, an Illinois commit, has completed 128 pass attempts for 1,766 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. Petty also added 728 rushing yards, with seven touchdowns. Starkville plays Southaven in the first round of the 7A playoffs on Friday.

Class 6A

Jamonta Waller, Picayune

Senior | Tight end/defensive end

Waller has recorded 56 total tackles, nine sacks, 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one blocked punt. Waller tallied four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. Picayune faces Forest Hill in the first round of the 6A playoffs on Friday.

Class 5A

Kahnen Daniels, West Point

Senior | Running back

Daniels, a Florida commit, has rushed for 1,930 yards on 189 carries with 21 touchdowns in 10 games. West Point plays Gentry in the first round of the 5A playoffs on Friday.

West Point running back Kahnen Daniels, seen in West Point, Miss., July 17, 2023, is a 2023 Dandy Dozen pick. Daniels has committed to Florida.

Class 4A

William Echoles, Houston

Senior | Offensive/defensive line

Echoles, an Ole Miss commit, has more than 25 pancake blocks and recorded 59 tackles, including 18 for a loss and seven sacks. Houston plays Senatobia in the second round of the 4A playoffs on Friday.

Class 3A

Chase Richardson, Winona

Senior | Quarterback

Richardson has thrown for 1,774 yards with 21 touchdowns on 109 completions and three interceptions. He has added 853 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Winona faces North Panola in the second round of the 3A playoffs on Friday.

Class 2A

Adarius McDougle, Sebastopol

Junior | Quarterback

McDougle has rushed for 1,697 yards and 31 touchdowns and completed 34 of 68 pass attempts for 446 yards and five more scores in nine games. McDougle and the Bobcats have averaged 34.9 points a game. Sebastopol faces Hamilton in the second round of the 2A playoffs on Friday.

Class 1A

Gavin Griffin, Velma Jackson

Senior | Running back

Griffin has rushed for 1,253 yards and 23 touchdowns. Griffin also has 300 receiving yards on 15 receptions and three touchdowns. Velma Jackson faces South Delta in the second round of the 1A playoffs on Friday.

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi Mr. Football winners 2023 announced by MHSAA