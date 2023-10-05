Can Mississippi homecoming spark Arkansas football's KJ Jefferson?

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman took some time during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference to invite any-and-all of KJ Jefferson's family members to this week's game at No. 17 Ole Miss.

Second cousins. Half relatives. There are no restraints. Jefferson is headed for a homecoming, and the Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2) hope the familiar red clay hills of Mississippi provide a spark for their senior quarterback.

"A man who has inner motivation plays a lot better than if he’s trying to get it externally from a coach or something like that," Pittman said. "Everybody has to have a reason and certainly he had his a couple of years ago and we hope he does again."

Saturday night will mark Jefferson's second start in his former home. The native of Sardis missed his chance to play at Mississippi State last year due to injury, and the Razorbacks lost 40-17.

In Jefferson's lone start at Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1), Arkansas also tasted defeat, but the quarterback threw for 326 yards and totaled six touchdowns in a 52-51 loss to the Rebels in 2021. Pittman said this week it was one of the best games of Jefferson's career.

Jefferson aims to put on another show Saturday night in the Magnolia State. Earlier this week, the Arkansas quarterback said friends and family who have never seen him play in person will attend this weekend's game against the Rebels.

"It's going to be kind of cool for them to come out and get the chance to see me play live in a college football game," Jefferson said. "Looking forward to it because I feel like it's going to be an electric atmosphere. It's going to be fun."

More: Sam Pittman confident in Arkansas football tight ends amid Luke Hasz injury

More: Changes coming to Arkansas football's struggling offensive line

The return home presents an opportunity for Jefferson to turn the tide on his season. Quarterback play has hardly been Arkansas' biggest problem through five games, but Jefferson and the entire Razorbacks' offense has largely been stuck in neutral.

He ranks 78th in the country with a QBR of 53.4, and Jefferson hasn't been nearly the dual-threat playmaker compared to years past. Through five games in 2022, Jefferson had 312 rushing yards and four touchdowns. This year, he only has one score and 125 rushing yards.

Given their current trajectories, it makes sense that Ole Miss is a consensus 11-point favorite over Arkansas. The Rebels are coming off a win over LSU and have looked like one of the best offenses in the country this season behind Jaxson Dart and head coach Lane Kiffin.

But the Ole Miss defense is still a work in progress. LSU scored 49 last week, and this could be a get-right game for the Arkansas offense after scoring one offensive touchdown last week against Texas A&M.

And if recent memory from the rivalry is any indication, fans should be treated to a high-scoring affair Saturday night.

Over the last eight years, the average score is Arkansas 37.6, Ole Miss 35.9. During that stretch, the teams have combined for an average of 1,037.9 yards a game.

"I feel like it's just the SEC, for one, and then every time we play Ole Miss, it's always a shootout," Jefferson said. "It's always a battle. It's always a war. Always excitement. That's what you come to the SEC for, it's just two great teams battling and let it all hang out."

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football hopes KJ Jefferson homecoming provides offensive boom