Advertisement

Mississippi high school football top performers from Week 10 of the 2023 season

Chris Van Tuyl, Mississippi Clarion-Ledger
·2 min read

Here are Mississippi high school football top performers from Week 10 of the 2023 MHSAA season.

Offense

Andre Crosby, D’Iberville: Crosby had seven carries for 99 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-7 victory over St. Martin.

Gunner Gilmore, Lewisburg: Gilmore was 15-of-36 passing for 309 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-28 loss to Oxford.

Easton Fesmire, Lewisburg: Fesmire caught five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Trae Cagle, Lewisburg: Cagle had four receptions for 72 yards.

More: Mississippi high school football scores for 2023 MHSAA Week 10

More: Mississippi high school football top performers from Week 9 of the 2023 season

Ethan Bobo, Olive Branch: Bobo had 139 passing yards, 95 receiving yards and accounted for four touchdowns in a 49-27 loss to South Panola.

Raheem Vance, Olive Branch: Vance was 17-of-23 passing for 185 yards and a touchdown.

Britten Traylor, Olive Branch: Traylor had seven receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Jerry Wall, Olive Branch: Wall had 118 yards of total offense, including a 74-yard TD catch. Defensively, he added six assists.

Mitchell Grandjean, Oxford: Grandjean was 15-of-22 passing for 272 yards, ran for 141 yards on 29 carries and accounted for three touchdowns in a 35-28 victory over Lewisburg.

Jay Brown, Oxford: Brown carried the ball 22 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Dane Harmon, Oxford: Harmon caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Mykel Allen, South Panola: Allen ran the ball 14 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-27 victory over Olive Branch.

Michael Johnson, South Panola: Johnson had nine carries for 123 yards, threw for 118 yards and accounted for four touchdowns.

Darren Moore, South Panola: Moore caught two passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Defense

JT Swift and Luke Spence, Lewisburg: Swift and Spence had 8.5 and seven tackles, respectively, in a 35-28 loss to Oxford.

Mason Stokes and Cable Bearden, Lewisburg: Stokes and Bearden had 6.5 and 5.5 tackles, respectively.

Jamar James and Elliot Helps, Lewisburg: James had five tackles and a sack, while Helps had five tackles and an interception.

Sam Walton and Taylor Williams, Olive Branch: Walton and Williams each had two solo tackles and five assists in a 49-27 loss to South Panola.

Anderrious Flowers, South Panola: Flowers returned a second-quarter interception 28 yards for a touchdown in a 49-27 win against Olive Branch.

Special teams

Kevin Rogers, D’Iberville: Rogers returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown in a 45-7 victory against St. Martin. He also had a rushing TD.

Jackson Callegari, D’Iberville: Callegari kicked a 26-yard field goal and was 6-for-6 on extra points.

Will Uselton, Hernando: Uselton kicked a 46-yard field goal in a 21-18 loss to Southaven.

Submit your team's Top Performers to: cvantuyl@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MHSAA football: Mississippi top performers for Week 10