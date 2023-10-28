Mississippi high school football top performers from Week 10 of the 2023 season

Here are Mississippi high school football top performers from Week 10 of the 2023 MHSAA season.

Offense

Andre Crosby, D’Iberville: Crosby had seven carries for 99 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-7 victory over St. Martin.

Gunner Gilmore, Lewisburg: Gilmore was 15-of-36 passing for 309 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-28 loss to Oxford.

Easton Fesmire, Lewisburg: Fesmire caught five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Trae Cagle, Lewisburg: Cagle had four receptions for 72 yards.

Ethan Bobo, Olive Branch: Bobo had 139 passing yards, 95 receiving yards and accounted for four touchdowns in a 49-27 loss to South Panola.

Raheem Vance, Olive Branch: Vance was 17-of-23 passing for 185 yards and a touchdown.

Britten Traylor, Olive Branch: Traylor had seven receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Jerry Wall, Olive Branch: Wall had 118 yards of total offense, including a 74-yard TD catch. Defensively, he added six assists.

Mitchell Grandjean, Oxford: Grandjean was 15-of-22 passing for 272 yards, ran for 141 yards on 29 carries and accounted for three touchdowns in a 35-28 victory over Lewisburg.

Jay Brown, Oxford: Brown carried the ball 22 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Dane Harmon, Oxford: Harmon caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Mykel Allen, South Panola: Allen ran the ball 14 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-27 victory over Olive Branch.

Michael Johnson, South Panola: Johnson had nine carries for 123 yards, threw for 118 yards and accounted for four touchdowns.

Darren Moore, South Panola: Moore caught two passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Defense

JT Swift and Luke Spence, Lewisburg: Swift and Spence had 8.5 and seven tackles, respectively, in a 35-28 loss to Oxford.

Mason Stokes and Cable Bearden, Lewisburg: Stokes and Bearden had 6.5 and 5.5 tackles, respectively.

Jamar James and Elliot Helps, Lewisburg: James had five tackles and a sack, while Helps had five tackles and an interception.

Sam Walton and Taylor Williams, Olive Branch: Walton and Williams each had two solo tackles and five assists in a 49-27 loss to South Panola.

Anderrious Flowers, South Panola: Flowers returned a second-quarter interception 28 yards for a touchdown in a 49-27 win against Olive Branch.

Special teams

Kevin Rogers, D’Iberville: Rogers returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown in a 45-7 victory against St. Martin. He also had a rushing TD.

Jackson Callegari, D’Iberville: Callegari kicked a 26-yard field goal and was 6-for-6 on extra points.

Will Uselton, Hernando: Uselton kicked a 46-yard field goal in a 21-18 loss to Southaven.

