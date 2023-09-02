Mississippi high school football top performers from Week 2 of the 2023 season

Here are Mississippi high school football top performers from Week 2 of the 2023 MHSAA season. Submit your team's stats to: cvantuyl@gannett.com or sports@commercialappeal.com

Offense

Nate Blount, Brandon: Blount ran the ball 24 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-26 loss to Madison Central.

Conner Jones, D’Iberville: Jones threw for 130 yards and a touchdown in a 41-20 loss to Gautier. He also had a rushing TD.

Andre Crosby, D’Iberville: Crosby had 81 rushing yards and 81 receiving yards.

Tavares Wade, Hattiesburg: Wade carried the ball 13 times for 119 yards and a touchdown in a 37-28 victory over Laurel.

Jordon Bratcher, Hattiesburg: Bratcher rushed for 108 yards on 19 attempts and a touchdown.

More: Mississippi high school football scores for 2023 MHSAA Week 2

More: Mississippi high school football top performers from Week 1 of the 2023 season

Topher Jones, Hernando: Jones ran for 93 yards on 14 attempts and two touchdowns in a 38-14 loss to Senatobia. He also threw for 91 yards.

Kobe Pierce, Laurel: Pierce threw for 75 yards, ran for 42 yards and accounted for two touchdowns in a 37-28 loss to Hattiesburg.

Levi Presley, Lewisburg: Presley rushed for a pair of touchdowns in a 40-6 victory over University (Fla.).

Defense

Jaylen Barker, D’Iberville: Barker had 13 tackles in a 41-20 loss to Gautier.

Malcolm Gowdy and Howard Dunn, D’Iberville: Gowdy and Dunn had 12 tackles each.

Brandon Miller, Hattiesburg: Miller had 5.5 tackles in a 37-28 win against Laurel.

Cameron Craft and Kevin Oatis, Hattiesburg: Craft and Oatis each had 4.5 tackles.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MHSAA football: Mississippi top performers for Week 2