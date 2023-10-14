Mississippi high school football top performers from Week 8 of the 2023 season

Here are Mississippi high school football top performers from Week 8 of the 2023 MHSAA season.

Offense

Kevin Rogers, D’Iberville: Rogers ran for 189 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns in a 56-33 loss to Gulfport. He also had 89 receiving yards and a TD.

Conner Jones, D’Iberville: Jones was 4-of-5 passing for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Tavares Wade, Hattiesburg: Wade rushed for 219 yards on 12 attempts and three touchdowns in a 49-20 victory over Forest Hill.

Tony Vance, Hattiesburg: Vance accounted for 118 yards of total offense and rushed for two touchdowns.

Kannon Cato, Lawrence County: Cato carried the ball 11 times for 185 yards and five touchdowns in a 74-68 victory over Purvis. He also returned a kickoff 97 yards for a TD.

Gunner Gilmore, Lewisburg: Gilmore was 22-of-45 passing for 250 yards in a 7-0 victory over Southaven. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Easton Fesmire, Lewisburg: Fesmire had six receptions for 79 yards.

Lukas Edwards, Lewisburg: Edwards had 80 yards of total offense.

Qua Middlebrooks, Tupelo: Middlebrooks accounted 167 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in a 42-3 victory over Germantown.

Jeremiah Harrell, Tupelo: Harrell threw for 120 yards, rushed for 53 yards and accounted for three touchdowns.

JJ Hill, Tupelo: Hill accounted for 119 yards of total offense and ran for a touchdown.

Derik Forehand, Vancleave: Forehand ran the ball 23 times for 169 yards and a touchdown in a 27-23 win over Stone.

Layton Eder, Vancleave: Eder had 66 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Defense

Omar Johnson, D’Iberville: Johnson had four tackles and an interception return for a touchdown in a 56-33 loss to Gulfport.

Malcolm Gowdy and AJ Miles, D’Iberville: Gowdy and Miles each had six tackles.

Jordan Walley, Jaylen Barker and Brian Pittman, D’Iberville: Walley and Barker had five tackles each, while Pittman added four tackles.

Brandon Mitchell, Hattiesburg: Mitchell registered a team-high 10 tackles in a 42-20 win against Forest Hill.

John Tarvin, Hattiesburg: Tarvin had five tackles.

Jazerrius Walker, Lawrence County: Walker had 13 solo tackles, including three for loss, and five assists, in a 74-68 win against Purvis.

Keondrae Leggett, Lawrence County: Leggett had six solo tackles, three assists, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Elliot Helps, Lewisburg: Helps had four tackles and an interception in a 7-0 win against Southaven.

Jamar James, Lewisburg: James had four tackles and two sacks.

Nathaniel Johnson, Southaven: Johnson had two sacks in a 7-0 loss to Lewisburg.

Jaboree Dooley and Tristen Jernigan, Tupelo: Dooley and Jernigan each had six total tackles in a 42-3 win against Germantown. Jernigan added an interception.

Damari Burton and Dillon Ruth, Tupelo: Burton and Ruth had five and four total tackles, respectively.

Special teams

Demarcus Baker, Hattiesburg: Baker returned a first-quarter punt for a touchdown in a 49-20 victory against Forest Hill.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MHSAA football: Mississippi top performers for Week 8