Mississippi high school football top performers from Week 4 of the 2023 season

Here are Mississippi high school football top performers from Week 4 of the 2023 MHSAA season. Submit your team's stats to: cvantuyl@gannett.com or sports@commercialappeal.com

Offense

William Lai, Biloxi: Lai had 16 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown in a 53-28 loss to Hattiesburg.

Zachary Martin, Biloxi: Martin passed for two touchdowns.

Kevin Rogers, D’Iberville: Rogers had 15 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-22 victory over Pascagoula.

Andre Crosby, D’Iberville: Crosby rushed for 96 yards on 14 attempts and two touchdowns.

TJ Jasper, D’Iberville: Jasper ran the ball 12 times for 65 yards.

Tavares Wade, Hattiesburg: Wade ran for 221 yards on 11 attempts and four touchdowns in a 53-28 victory over Biloxi.

Tony Vance, Hattiesburg: Vance was 8-of-15 passing for 119 yards, ran for 73 yards and accounted for two touchdowns.

Nicholas Fairley, Hattiesburg: Fairley had 74 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Tristan Keys, Hattiesburg: Keys caught four passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Kannon Cato, Lawrence County: Cato ran for 191 yards on 11 attempts and three touchdowns in a 47-21 victory over Magee.

Ahmad Hardy, Lawrence County: Hardy carried the ball 12 times for 188 yards and a touchdown.

Jeremiah Harrell, Tupelo: Harrell was 9-of-18 passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-7 victory over Oxford.

Qua Middlebrooks, Tupelo: Middlebrooks had 165 yards of total offense and a touchdown reception.

JJ Hill, Tupelo: Hill rushed for 97 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown.

Braylon Mathews, Tupelo: Mathews had 88 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Jaboree Dooley, Tupelo: Dooley had 91 rushing yards.

Defense

Malcolm Gowdy, D’Iberville: Gowdy had 11 tackles and a forced fumble in a 34-22 win against Pascagoula.

Jaylen Barker and Shannon Donaldson, D’Iberville: Barker and Donaldson had nine and seven tackles, respectively. Donaldson added a sack.

Marquise Washington and Izaiah Ladnier, D’Iberville: Washington and Ladnier had seven and three tackles, respectively. Ladnier added a pair of sacks.

Brandon Mitchell, Hattiesburg: Mitchell had eight tackles in a 53-28 win against Biloxi.

KJ Jenkins, Tupelo: Jenkins had six total tackles, including 1.5 for loss, in a 49-7 win against Oxford.

Jamarcus Young, Tupelo: Young had five total tackles, including three for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Dillon Ruth, Tupelo: Ruth had four solo tackles and an assist.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MHSAA football: Mississippi top performers for Week 4