Mississippi high school football state championships predictions, including first MHSAA 7A final

Here's a look at the seven MHSAA football state championship games that are taking place at Ole Miss football's Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, starting Thursday, with a score prediction for each game.

Class 1A

Velma Jackson (13-0) vs. Biggersville (11-1)

When: 4 p.m., Thursday

One team will leave Oxford with its first state football championship. Biggersville is 0-1 in state final appearances, while Velma Jackson is making its debut in the championship. Biggersville will look toward Louisville commit safety Jathan Hatch on its defensive side and quarterback Drew Rousey. Velma Jackson will turn to what's worked all season: running back Gavin Griffin and linebacker Kye Washington, who averages 18 tackles per game.

Prediction: Velma Jackson 40, Biggersville 34

Class 5A

West Point (10-3) vs. Laurel (8-6)

When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday

This is West Point's 17th state championship appearance, winning 11. For Laurel, this season has been a magical run. The Golden Tornadoes entered the MHSAA 5A playoffs with a 5-6 record. Winning three straight, Laurel is making its first final appearance since 2016, when it lost to West Point.

Prediction: West Point 24, Laurel 17

Class 2A

Charleston (12-2) vs. Heidelberg (11-3)

When: 4 p.m., Friday

Heidelberg is playing in its first state championship game, while Charleston aims to change its string of losses in state title games. The Tigers are 1-6 in championship games and lost to Scott Central in last year's MHSAA 2A state title game. Charleston has running back Marcus Flowers and dual-threat option Deondre Riley. Heidelberg has quarterback Chase Craft and Julius Bradley, and linebacker Devin Tribble.

Prediction: Charleston 30, Heidelberg 27

Brandon High School football fans disprove of a call by a referee during a game against Oak Grove High School at Bulldog Stadium for the 7A tournament of the 2023 high school football championships on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2023 in Brandon, MS.

Class 6A

West Jones (13-0) vs. Grenada (11-3)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Friday's game marks West Jones' second state title appearance in the last four years after winning its first state championship in 2020. For Grenada, this is only its second state final game since 1948. It's a rebound season after finishing 5-6 last year with quarterback Charlie Fair and running back Macaleb Taylor leading the Chargers to its best potential finish since 2015, when they went 10-3. Look for West Jones to be led by running back Elijah Jones and quarterback Kymaurion Lindsey, both with over 15 total touchdowns.

Prediction: West Jones 35, Grenada 30

Class 4A

Louisville (14-0) vs. Columbia (14-0)

When: Noon, Saturday

Louisville is the defending 4A champions led by quarterback Xavier Hunt and linebacker TayQuon McKinney. Columbia's most recent title was in 2021 and will aim for its third with the help of quarterback Colin Haney and running back Amarion Fortenberry.

Prediction: Louisville 32, Columbia 30

Class 3A

Winona (14-0) vs. Noxubee County (9-5)

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Looking for its first state title in its second appearance, Winona is led by dual-threat quarterback Chase Richardson, the team leader in rushing yards and interceptions. Noxubee County is 8-1 in its last nine games and has outscored opponents 149-56 in four games during the playoffs led by quarterback Kamario Taylor and receiver Dequadrion Welch.

Prediction: Winona 41, Noxubee County 33

HS FB RANKINGS: Mississippi Super 25 high school football rankings entering MHSAA state championships

Class 7A

Oak Grove (12-1) vs. Starkville (10-3)

When: 7 p.m., Saturday

Oak Grove and Anthony Maddox meet Trey Petty and defending 6A champion Starkville in hopes of claiming MHSAA's first 7A football state title. Oak Grove, rebounding off its only loss to Brandon in Week 7, has outscored opponents 215-87, while Starkville has only allowed 15 points in the postseason. Out of the last 15 6A state finals, 12 of them have featured these two schools.

Prediction: Oak Grove 42, Starkville 38

Last week's picks: 3-2 (60%)

Season picks: 24-11 (69%)

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MHSAA football playoffs: Predictions for Mississippi championships