Mississippi high school football state championship schedule 2023: MHSAA football playoffs pairings

The MHSAA football playoff brackets are set for the state championships.

Here is what the brackets look like in the Mississippi high school football postseason.

All games will be played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on the Ole Miss campus in Oxford.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Class 1A

Biggersville (11-1) vs. Velma Jackson (13-0), 4 p.m.

Class 5A

West Point (10-3) vs. Laurel (8-6), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Class 2A

Charleston (12-2) vs. Heidelberg (11-3), 4 p.m.

Class 6A

Grenada (11-3) vs. West Jones (13-0), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Class 4A

Louisville (14-0) vs. Columbia (14-0), noon

Class 3A

Winona (14-0) vs. Noxubee County (9-5), 3:30 p.m.

Class 7A

Starkville (10-3) vs. Oak Grove (12-1), 7 p.m.

