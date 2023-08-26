Mississippi high school football scores for 2023 MHSAA Week 1
Here are Mississippi high school football scores from this week's MHSAA Week 1 and MAIS Week 2 schedule:
Calhoun Aca. 42, Columbus Christian 0
Choctaw County 48, Clarkdale 6
George County 28, East Central 7
Perry Central 44, Heidelberg 12
Sacred Heart 28, St. Patrick 13
Seminary 48, Stringer 14
South Panola 28, Houston, Tenn. 26
Vancleave 42, St. Martin 7
Yazoo County 33, South Delta 8
This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Mississippi high school football scores: 2023 MHSAA Week 1, MAIS Week 2