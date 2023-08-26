Mississippi high school football scores for 2023 MHSAA Week 1

Chris Van Tuyl, Mississippi Clarion-Ledger

Here are Mississippi high school football scores from this week's MHSAA Week 1 and MAIS Week 2 schedule:

Calhoun Aca. 42, Columbus Christian 0

Choctaw County 48, Clarkdale 6

George County 28, East Central 7

Perry Central 44, Heidelberg 12

Sacred Heart 28, St. Patrick 13

Seminary 48, Stringer 14

South Panola 28, Houston, Tenn. 26

Vancleave 42, St. Martin 7

Yazoo County 33, South Delta 8

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Mississippi high school football scores: 2023 MHSAA Week 1, MAIS Week 2