Mississippi four-star defensive tackle gets USC football offer

Kevin Oatis, Jr. is from Hattiesburg High School in Mississippi. He has been offered by Lincoln Riley, Eric Henderson and the USC football staff.

The 6-foot-3 and 280-pound defensive tackle also holds offers from Power Five programs Alabama, Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State.

Oatis is rated the No. 166 overall prospect and the No. 19 defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 216 overall prospect and the No. 22 defensive lineman in the 247Sports rankings.

Oatis had a shortened 2023 season, but he recorded 12 tackles with five tackles for a loss in four games.

USC needs help on the defensive line more than any other position group, with the possible exception of the offensive line. The Trojans need to be deeper, tougher, thicker, and nastier on their defensive front. Recruiting can significantly supplement what the Trojans have, which adds to the importance of this and other defensive line recruitments.

Hattiesburg DL Kevin Oatis picks up an offer from USC. https://t.co/feFx1urEky — John Arender (@john__arender) February 28, 2024

Four ⭐️ Hattiesburg (Miss.) DL Kevin Oatis also had a good showing. Oatis didn’t shy from competition either, going against the best, playing edge & interior. pic.twitter.com/fOfxvUQahy — Brandon Howard (@BHoward_11) February 25, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire