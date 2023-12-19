Mississippi College hires Rice assistant Mike Kershaw as football coach

Mississippi College has hired Mike Kershaw, a former star quarterback at Delta State, as the new football coach of the Choctaws. He replaces John Bland.

Bland stepped down in early November after ending his 10-year tenure with the program.

"Mike Kershaw's extensive coaching background and success in developing talent align perfectly with our vision for the football program," Mississippi College athletic director Kenny Bizot said in a school release Tuesday. "... We're excited about the product he brings to the football field, and I have no doubt that our fans will be thrilled with the direction of the program. We look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have on our athletes and the entire Mississippi College community."

Mississippi College posted on social media, saying, "WELCOME HOME!"

𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄!



Excited to announce Mike Kershaw as the new head coach of Mississippi College football! Welcome to the MC Family @CoachMKershaw! pic.twitter.com/snFvhb2AlC — Mississippi College Football 🏈 (@GoChoctaws_FB) December 19, 2023

Kershaw has been on the coaching staff at Rice since 2018 and has been the wide receivers coach since 2019, helping Rice to a 6-6 record, which has been its best finish to a regular season since 2014. With the help of Kershaw, the Owls produced, on average, 30.25 points per game, 376.8 yards per game and 264.17 passing yards

"I am honored to join Mississippi College and lead the Choctaws football program," Kershaw said in a school release. "The rich history and tradition of this program are inspiring, and I am committed to building on that foundation. We will play a fast, physical, and fun brand of football in all three phases of the game."

Kershaw returns to Mississippi after serving two years on Delta State's coaching staff in 2005-06 as quarterbacks coach. As a player, he led Delta State to its first Gulf South Conference championship in 1998.

"I look forward to working with the talented athletes here and contributing to their success both on and off the field. Mississippi College's reputation for academic excellence is truly commendable, and I am thrilled to be a part of an institution that prioritizes top-notch education," Kershaw said. "Together, we will not only excel on the football field but also uphold the high standards of academic achievement that define Mississippi College."

Kershaw will join Mississippi College after Rice plays Texas State on Dec. 26 in the First Responder Bowl.

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi College hires Rice assistant Mike Kershaw as football coach