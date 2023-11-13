Mississippi College announces John Bland steps down as football coach

Mississippi College announced football coach John Bland has stepped down, ending his 10-year tenure with the program.

The school said Bland has plans to pursue other opportunities.

"I deeply appreciate the opportunity to lead the Choctaws football team," Bland said in a statement. "I have had the privilege of coaching some exceptional student-athletes who have worked hard to represent this university with excellence both on and off the field. While it is a bittersweet moment to step down, I am excited to explore new challenges and opportunities in my coaching career."

Bland went 26-66 in 10 seasons leading the Choctaws and was named Gulf South Conference Coach of the Year in 2019.

"We are extremely grateful for Coach Bland's dedication and hard work throughout his time at Mississippi College," Mississippi College Athletic Director Kenny Bizot said. "He has been a true leader and role model for our student-athletes, leaving a lasting legacy within our football program. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

Before coming to Jackson, Bland recorded an eight-year coaching career at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. Bland went 70-21 with five Mid-South Conference championships. Bland spent five seasons as the quarterbacks coach at Rice University before the head coaching switch at Cumberlands.

Mississippi College announces its search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

