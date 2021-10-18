Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin on quarterback Matt Corral: 'He's not in very good shape'

OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin doesn't feel good about quarterback Matt Corral's chances of playing this week against LSU.

"He's not in very good shape," Kiffin said Monday. "He hasn't been for the last two days. You guys know how we are on injuries. Hopefully he will play but I don't feel good about that right now."

Corral carried 30 times for 195 yards in a 31-26 win against Tennessee last Saturday. The junior quarterback has thrown for 1,728 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for 450 yards and eight touchdowns across six games this season.

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral carries the ball against Tennessee during their game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Corral went out with an injury for one play in the fourth quarter against Tennessee but returned for the next drive. When Corral was absent, true freshman quarterback Luke Altmyer replaced him. Altmyer is 0-for-4 passing this year and has rushed once for 14 yards.

"Luke was doing a great job and got set back with an injury," Kiffin said of the freshman's development. "He lost a lot of time and reps with that. He really hasn't gotten a chance to go in there with any rhythm. He goes in for one play and the ball gets knocked down. We have good confidence in all of our backups."

Corral is considered one of the front-runners for the Heisman Trophy, ranking No. 3 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total yards per game, top 10 in yards per pass attempt, passer efficiency rating and No. 14 in passing yards per game while ranking fifth among all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns and rushing yards.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin doubts Matt Corral's status for Mississippi game vs. LSU