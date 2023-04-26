Mississippi’s best lineman: Nick Broeker poised to join other SHG alums in the NFL

Nick Broeker put his best foot forward.

The 2019 Sacred Heart-Griffin graduate can do little else but wait and see where the chips may fall.

Not just Broeker but also 2017 Rochester graduate Avante' Cox await the upcoming NFL Draft on April 27-29.

Broeker immediately became a bulwark on the offensive line at University of Mississippi and never missed a game from freshman year onward. He is now largely expected to go in the mid-to-late rounds.

Cox, too, is another local product to keep an eye on after starring at Southern Illinois University the past few seasons as a wide receiver.

Broeker said he will be watching from afar in Oxford, Mississippi after a whirlwind tour through the Reese’s Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and Ole Miss’ Pro Day.

“I think it’s been quite the journey,” Broeker said at the combine. “Thankfully for me I’ve had a lot of good influences. I think growing up, this was one of my dreams and then as you get older and older, it’s kind of more of a goal. But it’s still a really cool experience to be up here.”

Mississippi offensive lineman Nick Broeker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Versatile lineman

Broeker is set to join a few other SHG alums currently in the NFL.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam remains with the Denver Broncos after he was drafted in the fourth round in 2019 while the Indianapolis Colts recently signed receiver Malik Turner.

Assistant coach Brendan Daly additionally won his fifth Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s now Broeker’s turn in the pro limelight.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman totaled 48 games with the Rebels. He became a starter his sophomore year and spent his first three years at left tackle.

How this 12-year-old Ole Miss super fan befriended Sacred Heart-Griffin's star athletes

He moved over to left guard his senior year to improve his draft prospects but emphasized he could fit anywhere on the line, perhaps even center.

He indeed played on the right side in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama to prove his point.

Story continues

“Having the ability to play both guard and tackle, I think it’s really big for a guy like me,” Broeker said. “If somebody goes down, I can be the next guy up. Just being able to play any position helps.”

Mississippi offensive lineman Nick Broeker (64) prepares for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

The cream of the crop

Broeker, The State Journal-Register's 2019 Male Athlete of the Year, counts his athleticism and versatility among his strengths.

This past season, he won all-America second team honors from multiple sources and the Kent Hull Trophy, given to the best offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi.

He subsequently turned to renowned offensive line trainer Duke Manyweather in Frisco, Texas ahead of the draft. He said Manyweather has not only helped physically but also schematically.

“He’s brilliant,” Broeker said at Ole Miss’ Pro Day.

Broeker credited a number of other positive influences over the years. That includes his dad, John, and brother, Jack. The former was a right tackle at Northwestern while the latter was a walk-on at Illinois.

Southern Illinois wide receiver Avante Cox (11) runs up field during an NCAA college football game against Northern Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

‘Diamond in the rough’

Avante' Cox flourished with the Football Championship Subdivision Salukis after transferring from Wyoming.

In the COVID-19 spring season, he led the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 66 catches for 838 yards and five TDs and garnered FCS all-America first team honors.

He became just the third receiver in school history to record four 100-yard games that season, including a season-best seven catches for 138 yards against powerhouse North Dakota State.

The 5-10, 180-pound wideout followed with 43 catches for 739 yards and five TDs in the 2021 fall season despite missing three games due to an injury. That included a school record against Southeast Missouri State by hauling in a 99-yard pass from fellow Rochester alum Nic Baker.

That connection only resumed his senior year and Cox finished with 46 catches for 612 yards and eight TDs. Only his twin brother, D’Ante’, had more receiving yards with 696. D’Ante’ is staying behind for another season at SIU for a sixth year, along with Baker.

“I know I can play at the next level and being a diamond in the rough I’m ready to prove it,” Cox told The Gridiron Crew. “Injury or not you are getting everything I have and more. I made it where I am today because of the standards I hold myself to.”

Conact Bill Welt: 788-1545, bill.welt@sj-r.com, Twitter.com/BillWelt

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: SHG's Nick Broeker, Rochester's Avante' Cox aim for NFL