Mississippi/Alabama All-Star high school football game: Players to watch, ticket info

Forty of the top high school football seniors in Mississippi and in Alabama have been selected to clash this weekend.

The 2023 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game is scheduled for noon Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium on Southern Miss' campus in Hattiesburg.

The representatives from each state are remarkably talented and many of them will be playing college football next fall. It's a difficult task, but we've narrowed down the list of standout participants to watch to 12, six from each state.

Note: All recruiting profiles are drawn from the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

How to watch or attend

Tickets can be purchased for $10 each either online or at the stadium.

If you can't make it to the game, there will be a livestream available through FNUTL.com and the MAC Network.

Mississippi players to watch

Kamarion Franklin, Lake Cormorant: Franklin, a defensive lineman, is the top-ranked recruit in the state. He is committed to Ole Miss.

A.J. Maddox, Oak Grove: Maddox is one of two quarterbacks on Mississippi's roster, joining Starkville's Trey Petty. He outdueled Petty in the MHSAA Class 7A state championship game two weekends ago. Maddox is a three-star prospect who has committed to Texas A&M but recently took a visit to Ole Miss last week.

Daniel Hill, Meridian: Hill, a tight end, is the top uncommitted recruit in the state. The four-star prospect has offers from Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and many more. He will announce his decision Jan. 6.

Stonka Burnside, Starkville: Burnside is one of the more dynamic players in the state playing both wide receiver and defensive back. He's a four-star recruit who decommitted from Mississippi State last month.

Rase Jones, West Jones: Jones, a linebacker, isn't as highly recruited as some of the other participants. However, he was the leading tackler for a historically dominant West Jones defense that went undefeated for the MHSAA Class 6A championship.

Jamonta Waller, Picayune: Waller, an outside linebacker, is the second-ranked prospect in the state. He was originally committed to Florida but flipped to Auburn in November.

Alabama players to watch

Jaylen Mbakwe, Clay-Chalkville: Mbakwe, a defensive back, is the top-ranked player from Alabama who is participating in the game. The five-star prospect is committed to Alabama.

Perry Thompson, Foley: Thompson, a wide receiver, is the second five-star prospect to play in the game. He flipped from Alabama to Auburn over the summer.

Bradley Shaw, Hoover: Shaw, a linebacker, is the top uncommitted recruit in Alabama. The four-star has offers from plenty of Power Five schools, including Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Travaris Banks, Hillcrest: Banks is Ole Miss' top-ranked pledge from Alabama playing in the game. The four-star safety chose the Rebels over the summer

Jared Hollins, Mary G. Montgomery: Hollins is one of two quarterbacks on Alabama's roster alongside Opelika's Roman Gagliano. Hollins is committed to South Alabama.

Mario Clover, Clay-Chalkville: Clover pledged to Mississippi State and new coach Jeff Lebby on Dec. 10. The four-star wide receiver held offers from Alabama, Michigan, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida and LSU.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Players to watch in Mississippi/Alabama All-Star football game